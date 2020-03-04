Here’s what opposition parties in KZN expect from Premier Zikalala’s Sopa

The premier is expected to deliver his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

DURBAN - Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal want Premier Sihle Zikalala to refrain from making any new promises, but rather give an update on the implementation of his pledges from last year.

Zikalala is expected to deliver his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Royal Show Grounds in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

At the opening of the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini asked him to invest in local infrastructure to grow the economy.

[WATCH] Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has arrived at the Royal Showgrounds. He is expected to address provincial leaders including Premier Sihle Zikalala. #KZNsopa @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/5KD2LqL7Di — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 3, 2020

KZN recorded the highest level of irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure in the latest report by the Auditor-General with many government departments and municipalities receiving qualified reports.

The Democratic Alliance’s Zwakele Mncwango wants Zikalala to address these challenge during his Sopa.

“Our municipalities are actually a disaster because of corruption and a lack of accountability. We need him to really tell us what his government is planning to do to ensure that municipalities are functional,” Mncwango said.



The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Velenkosini Hlabisa said Zikalala should give an update on the number of jobs he has created.

“What we expect as the people of KZN is to get progress on job opportunities that were promised and how many jobs have been created and where are those jobs,” Hlabisa said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Vusi Khoza said the premier should prioritise details on how the provincial government was preparing citizens on land redress.