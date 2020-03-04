Enock Mpianzi's family not in frame of mind to give blessings on report - lawyer
The family met with the Gauteng Education Department to discuss the findings of the report, just hours before it's scheduled to be made public at a briefing on Wednesday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the family of Enock Mpianzi said it had been extremely painful for the grade 8 pupil's loved ones to listen to the content of the forensic report of the circumstances of how he died.
The 13-year-old Parktown Boys' High School pupil drowned in the Crocodile River in the North West while on an orientation camp in January.
The Mpianzi family's laywer, Ian Levitt, said that it was a difficult meeting to listen to the findings.
"My client's not in the frame of mind to be issuing blessings. It was a very harrowing meeting. A lot came out, the recommendations are very serious against an array of institutions and people."
VIDEO: Parktown Boys' pupil: They ignored me when I said Enock was missing
