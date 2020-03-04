Enock Mpianzi's family ‘haven’t seen’ forensic report into his death

Mpianzi (13) drowned at a Parktown Boys’ High School camp for grade 8 pupils in January.

JOHANNESBURG - Enock Mpianzi’s family said they haven’t seen the forensic report on their child’s death just hours before Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is due to share its contents with the country on Wednesday.

His death raised questions about the safety of pupils under the school’s care and safety standards at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in the North West.

Last month, the Gauteng Education Department postponed the release of the findings at the last minute, saying the family had not yet given their blessing.

The report is expected to shed light on the circumstances that led to Mpianzi's death.

His family said they had objections to the planned release of the report last month, saying it could not have been done without their blessing. The GED said it had no choice but to honour their request.