David Mabuza questions contribution of IPPs to SA’s power grid

The deputy president was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has questioned the input of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), saying some contributed a small fraction of power.

Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

He was asked about the IPPs saying some projects had already come online.

“Bid window one, two and three are already supplying energy into the grid. We are still waiting for bid window four to commit to the amount of energy they will supply into the grid,” Mabuza said.

But the deputy president said most IPPs contributed only a small amount of energy to the grid.