DA national leadership meets with Tshwane caucus
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen is joined by other leaders from the national office, provincial, and local structures.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) national leadership is on Wednesday meeting the party’s caucus in Tshwane in an attempt to resolve the political impasse in the metro.
There have been several attempts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) to unseat the DA with four motions of no confidence. They say the DA administration had failed residents.
The delegation is deliberating on the party's long-standing plans to usher in a way forward.
Tshwane has been without a mayor since last week after the resignation of Stevens Mokgalapa.
There have been concerns that the political battle over the control of the metro is impacting negatively on service delivery.
Some residents have called on the politicians to put aside what they call selfish agendas.
Steenhuisen will brief the media about the outcomes of their deliberations shortly after the meeting
