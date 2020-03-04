DA looking at legal options to stop govt using pension funds to save Eskom

The government was already in talks with Cosatu about its offer to help cut Eskom's R450bn debt by R250bn using state workers' pension savings.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it is looking at legal options to block the government from using pension funds to bail out Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday told a meeting with the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and the parliamentary Press Gallery Association that the government wanted private pension funds to also invest in a revamped Eskom.

Ramaphosa said pension funds did not need "to be too fearful" as Eskom would be overhauled and well run and corruption-free.

The government was already in talks with Cosatu about its offer to help cut Eskom's R450bn debt by R250bn using state workers' pension savings.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said that the party is consulting its lawyers.

"The DA will do everything in our power to stop this from happening - even if we have to go to the highest court in the land.

"Eskom is a big, black pit that is incapable of delivering secure and stable energy to South Africans. It is unconscionable that President Ramaphosa would pander to the ideas of trade unions to flush pension funds down an endless hole of debt."

While the president insisted that the road ahead for Eskom was well-plotted, Mazzone said that the only journey it was on was towards collapse.

"Now it’s clear the government doesn’t only want pension funds of government employees to bail out Eskom, but they also want to go after the pensions of private sector workers.

“In either case, the ANC plans are immoral and irrational. Why should hard-working South Africans lose a lifetime’s worth of savings to save a sinking ship?"