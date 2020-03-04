CCMA says it’s saved 41% of jobs in the last 5 years
The dispute resolution agency has reported back on its past performance during the unveiling of its new strategy, which is aimed at enhancing labour market stability among other priorities.
JOHANNESBURG - As more workers in the country faced the prospect of joblessness, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) said it had saved 41% of the jobs referred to it for Section 189 retrenchment proceedings in the past five years.
The dispute resolution agency has reported back on its past performance during the unveiling of its new strategy, which was aimed at enhancing labour market stability among other priorities.
The CCMA has handled retrenchment cases affecting 238,000 employees since 2015.
The organisation said that 96,700 jobs were saved in the process, adding that it would build on this strength to deal with what it referred to as a conflictual labour market due to the country’s socio-economic challenges.
Despite this, the CCMA achieved a conciliation settlement rate of 70% for overall disputes filed by workers.
The Labour Relations Act empowers the independent body to conciliate and arbitrate workplace disputes, facilitate consultations regarding large-scale dismissals and most recently to handle complaints related to the enforcement of the national minimum wage.
The organisation has recorded 28,600 disputes related to the wage system since its inception last year.
