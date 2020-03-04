1,083 JMPD recruits caught in crossfire of ANC-DA power tussle
Mayor Geoff Makhubo recalled the recruits to the JMPD academy, saying that they were trained properly, but DA councillor and former MMC, Michael Sun, said on Wednesday that it was senseless and pure politicking.
JOHANNESBURG - A power tussle between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Joburg has left 1,083 JMPD recruits caught in the crossfire and could cost the taxpayer more money.
Mayor Geoff Makhubo recalled the recruits to the JMPD academy but DA councillor and former MMC, Michael Sun, said on Wednesday that it was senseless and pure politicking.
Makhubo's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase maintained on Tuesday that the officers were not ready but that they were paraded to bolster someone's personal agenda at the time.
Did the JMPD academy under former Mayor Herman Mashaba pass 1,083 police recruits before they were ready?
Mayor Makhubo believes so and he has ordered that they should be retrained.
Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase: "They must be recalled to the academy so that they can complete their training and are properly empowered and then deployed once they have completed all the modules necessary for one to be a qualified municipal police official."
But DA councillor Sun, who was Community Safety MMC under Mashaba when the recruits participated in their pass out parade, said that the officers completed 18 months of training and it was unthinkable that all of them were unfit.
"The environment may be challenging. We need to ensure that they get the full support and the necessary training and equipment they need but this must not be done on the whim of a political decision."
Sun disagreed that should the officers be found unfit, he should be held accountable.
Meanwhile, the city said that it was engaging sponsors to foot the bill for both the retraining and the temporary points officers, who would be deployed during the retraining.
More in Politics
-
Malema reaches settlement with Mamabolo in defamation case
-
Steenhuisen: ANC, EFF walkouts deliberate strategy to collapse Tshwane council
-
Jacob Zuma will be strong and fit as ever for 6 May court appearance - Duduzane
-
DA national leadership meets with Tshwane caucus
-
David Mabuza questions contribution of IPPs to SA’s power grid
-
Here’s what opposition parties in KZN expect from Premier Zikalala’s Sopa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.