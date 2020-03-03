Workers not responsible for cleaning up govt's Eskom mess - Solidarity
The organisation has told Eyewitness News that it is waiting on the scheme, which was earmarked at investing R250 billion into Eskom to be adopted before heading to court to challenge it.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity, which is opposing the Eskom social compact plan, said workers should not be expected to clean up government's mess with their savings and pensions.
The organisation has told Eyewitness News that it was waiting on the scheme, which was earmarked at investing R250 billion into Eskom, to be adopted before heading to court to challenge it.
Solidarity said it was immoral to chip into workers’ retirement savings to rescue the ailing power utility.
The union’s research institute head Connie Mulder said the government was responsible for Eskom’s mounting debt and should be the ones to clean it up without resorting to “drastic” measures.
"When we’re looking at it, it was a government loan and now that they’re in trouble, we’re expected to help out. This is not the way it works."
Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged private pension fund holders to also invest in Eskom during an address to reporters in Cape Town.
The plan, which was conceptualised by labour, will be finalised at the end of the month.
