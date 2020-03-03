Two people found murdered at Lentegeur sports field

African electoral authorities discuss social media regulation during elections
A man and woman were shot and killed at a local sports field in Lentegeur earlier on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Lentegeur police detectives are investigating a double murder.
This after a man and woman were shot and killed at a local sports field earlier on Tuesday.
Their bodies were discovered this morning.
No arrests have yet been made.
The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The circumstances around this incident are being investigated. No arrests have been made at this stage. Anyone with any information that can assist in the investigation is kindly requested to contact the Lentegeur police on 021 377 5000 or alternatively CrimeStop on 08600 10111.
