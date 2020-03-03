Tshwane residents lament lack of service delivery & ‘selfish politicians'
Some Tshwane residents said the political battle over the control of the city was impacting negatively on service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Tshwane residents have called on politicians in the council to put what they called their “selfish agendas” aside and focus on what they have been elected for.
It’s been three months since the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) moved to unseat the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) mayor and speaker through a motion of no confidence in council.
Some Tshwane residents said the political battle over the control of the city was impacting negatively on service delivery. Political parties in the metro were at each other’s throats since last year.
There were more than four attempts by the ANC and EFF to remove DA office bearers with motions of no confidence, but all failed to materialise.
One Mamelodi resident said some projects had come to a halt as a result of selfish politicians.
“Because of the political battles, service delivery has stopped,” he said.
Another resident from Centurion said politicians only worried about their pockets and themselves and had forgotten about voters.
“They are very selfish and they don’t think about us residents. They only think about people when elections come,” he said.
It remained to be seen whether the next council meeting planned for later this week would go ahead.
More in Politics
-
ANC Western Cape to have new leadership by end of April
-
Struggling SOEs, IPPs to feature in Mabuza’s Q&A session in Parly
-
Mashaba must be cautious not to make his movement a DA splinter - analyst
-
Ramaphosa accused of throwing public service workers under the bus
-
Ngobeni: I ditched DA because I bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for SA
-
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to oppose Malema court summons?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.