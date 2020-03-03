Tax Justice SA vows to tackle tax dodgers, illicit traders

The civil organisation in partnership with Sars and the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa called for new measures to urgently tackle tax evasion.

JOHANNESBURG - Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) on Monday said it planned to come down hard on tax dodgers and illicit traders.

The civil organisation, in partnership with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, called for new measures to urgently tackle tax evasion.

TJSA said at least R100 million was being looted from the country every day by criminals. The organisation’s founder Yusuf Abramjee said the country would have more funds at its disposal if it were not for illegal trading.

“The illicit trade is denying us the ability to build a better South Africa,” Abramjee said.

TJSA’s Makali Lepholisa said illicit trading did not just affect South Africa’s economy, but also business in neighbouring countries.

“If you talk of free trade areas, it says now we have to open borders but opening borders what does it mean if there are no controls?”

The organisation called for harsher punishment including longer jail time for criminals convicted of illegally trading alcohol, tobacco, clothing, food, and pharmaceuticals.