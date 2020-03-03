Student protests at TUT’s Pretoria West campus called off, says SRC
This after TUT management met with student representatives to discuss issues including accommodation and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
JOHANNESBURG - The Student Representative Council (SRC) at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Monday said the protest at the Pretoria West campus had been called off.
The meeting followed a protest by students, which brought the academic programme to a standstill.
SRC president Banele Malefo said: “The latest is Wednesday for everything to go back to normal and students can return to classes and recover the time that has been lost.”
