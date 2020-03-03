Struggling SOEs, IPPs to feature in Mabuza’s Q&A session in Parly
The deputy president is likely to face sceptical opposition benches who don’t believe government is able to save these trouble parastatals through its proposed plans.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza will face members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on government’s plans to save state-owned entities (SOEs) like Eskom and the South African Airways (SAA).
Mabuza is likely to face sceptical opposition benches who don’t believe government is able to save these trouble parastatals through its proposed plans.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa may have expanded on certain issues like Eskom and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in his State of the Nation Address last month, Mabuza will still expect a number of questions on the same issues.
On IPPs, the ANC will ask Mabuza whether government had developed any implementation timelines for the renewable IPP procurement programme.
NCOP members also want to know what processes have been initiated to enable municipalities to be in good financial standing in order to procure their own power from IPPs.
The question followed the president's announcement of changes to electricity regulations to allow for self-generation by consumers.
On SAA, Mabuza will furnish members with details on his engagements with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
More in Politics
-
Mashaba must be cautious not to make his movement a DA splinter - analyst
-
Ramaphosa accused of throwing public service workers under the bus
-
Ngobeni: I ditched DA because I bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for SA
-
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to oppose Malema court summons?
-
Cosatu says it won’t be raising issue of wage bill at ANC meeting
-
IEC warns more than 100 political parties to register or face the chop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.