WC Social Development Dept ready to help stranded foreign nationals
A meeting's planned for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the matter.
CAPE TOWN - There's still no clarity as to where dozens of foreign nationals who've been sleeping in the Cape Town city centre for months will go.
A meeting's planned for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the matter.
They've been forcibly removed on a number of occasions.
The Western Cape Social Development Department said it had been speaking to police after the group set up camp outside the Cape Town Central Police Station.
#CTrefugees Refugees making their way to the city’s Central Police Station to be arrested.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020
The Sheriff of the Court had given them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/wppj5tbtj5
Head of department Robert Macdonald said the foreigners had left their jobs and homes and were now destitute.
“We are ready to assist if they are going to detain families for an extended period of time or for more than a night or two, then we will definitely consider moving the children to safety because we don’t want children spending prolonged periods in the cells."
#CTrefugees Foreign nationals a few metres from the police station. They say most people no longer have the accommodation they had 4 months back, and because they have nowhere to go they might as well be arrested. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/lWa09szEPG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020
Some said they'd rather be arrested and deported than return to the communities they left.
It's become a back-and-forth among various authorities.
Macdonald said he's not even sure who should ultimately help them.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.