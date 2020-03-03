WC Social Development Dept ready to help stranded foreign nationals

A meeting's planned for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the matter.

CAPE TOWN - There's still no clarity as to where dozens of foreign nationals who've been sleeping in the Cape Town city centre for months will go.

They've been forcibly removed on a number of occasions.

The Western Cape Social Development Department said it had been speaking to police after the group set up camp outside the Cape Town Central Police Station.

#CTrefugees Refugees making their way to the city’s Central Police Station to be arrested.



The Sheriff of the Court had given them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/wppj5tbtj5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020

Head of department Robert Macdonald said the foreigners had left their jobs and homes and were now destitute.

“We are ready to assist if they are going to detain families for an extended period of time or for more than a night or two, then we will definitely consider moving the children to safety because we don’t want children spending prolonged periods in the cells."

#CTrefugees Foreign nationals a few metres from the police station. They say most people no longer have the accommodation they had 4 months back, and because they have nowhere to go they might as well be arrested. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/lWa09szEPG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020

Some said they'd rather be arrested and deported than return to the communities they left.

It's become a back-and-forth among various authorities.

Macdonald said he's not even sure who should ultimately help them.