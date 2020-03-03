Sjava removed from upcoming CT International Jazz Festival after rape claims
Organisers said the decision was taken following the seriousness of the allegations against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Singer Jabulani ‘Sjava’ Hadebe has been removed from the line-up of the upcoming Cape Town International Jazz Festival.
Organisers on Monday said the decision was taken following the seriousness of the allegations against him.
The Sunday World reported this week that singer Lady Zamar, whose real name is Yamikani Janet Banda, opened a case of rape against her ex-boyfriend Sjava.
He has denied the claim.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against Sjava, the Management of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival has withdrawn Sjava’s performance from the CTIJF 2020 line up. #CTIJF2020— CAPE TOWN JAZZ FEST (@CTJazzFest) March 2, 2020
