Sjava removed from upcoming CT International Jazz Festival after rape claims

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Jabulani ‘Sjava’ Hadebe has been removed from the line-up of the upcoming Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Organisers on Monday said the decision was taken following the seriousness of the allegations against him.

The Sunday World reported this week that singer Lady Zamar, whose real name is Yamikani Janet Banda, opened a case of rape against her ex-boyfriend Sjava.

He has denied the claim.