SA slips into technical recession after 1.4% GDP contraction in 4th quarter

This is the third time the country slipped into a technicial recession since 2009.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) has expectedly contracted by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, pushing the country into a technical recession, Statistics SA announced on Tuesday.

This is the second consecutive drop after the economy failed to show any signs of positive growth in the quarter before, making it a technical recession. A full recession refers to two quarters of recession, combined with a year-on-year decline GDP.

Follow to follow.