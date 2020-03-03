SA slips into technical recession after 1.4% GDP contraction in 4th quarter
This is the third time the country slipped into a technicial recession since 2009.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) has expectedly contracted by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, pushing the country into a technical recession, Statistics SA announced on Tuesday.
This is the second consecutive drop after the economy failed to show any signs of positive growth in the quarter before, making it a technical recession. A full recession refers to two quarters of recession, combined with a year-on-year decline GDP.
Follow to follow.
[Thread]— Stats SA (@StatsSA) March 3, 2020
South Africa’s economy slipped into its 3rd #recession since 1994 in Q4:2019, shrinking by 1,4%. This followed a contraction of 0,8% in Q3. #StatsSA #GDP #economy pic.twitter.com/BZDlddovOp
More in Business
-
Tax Justice SA vows to tackle tax dodgers, illicit traders
-
Cosatu welcomes fuel price drop, calls for govt to consider capping fuel levy
-
Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle US lawsuit over slow iPhones
-
Rand strengthens as Fed cut bets slow virus-linked selloff
-
VW ditches natural gas to focus on e-cars
-
PIC fires head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo over Ayo deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.