Reagan Gertse murder: Emotions run high as accused appears in Tulbagh court

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

Reagan Gertse murder: Emotions run high as accused appears in Tulbagh court

Police and prison wardens had to take 58-year-old Jakobus Petoors to the holding cells on more than two occasions because there was chaos in the courtroom.

Reagan Gertse. Picture: Supplied
Reagan Gertse. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Emotions ran high during the court appearance of a man accused of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old boy in Tulbagh.

Reagan Gertse's body was found on Sunday, hours after he was reported missing.

Not for the first time, a parolee was arrested in connection with the death of a child.

Community leader Billy Claasen said that Tulbagh residents and Reagan Gertse's relatives showed their frustration when the accused appeared in court on Tuesday.

"The father tried to grab him but we managed to calm him and took him outside. Then the grandfather and the grandmother wanted to grab him. The situation in Tulbagh was very volatile."

Police and prison wardens had to take 58-year-old Jakobus Petoors to the holding cells on more than two occasions because there was chaos in the courtroom.

Claasen said that the accused was the victim's step-grandfather's brother and lived only two doors away from the slain child's family home.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the accused was released on parole in November but has not yet confirmed why he was jailed.

Petoors is due back in the dock on 2 June.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA