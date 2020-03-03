Protesters disrupt some classes at CPUT's Bellville campus

Over the past two days, students have been removed from their lecture rooms and from the library.

CAPE TOWN - There are sporadic incidents of protest action at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)'s Bellville campus.

Demonstrators have reportedly told them they won't allow classes to continue until their grievances are heard.

CPUT's Lauren Kansley said that they understood that the protests were linked to residence and campus catering issues.

"It must be stated, however, that CPUT has a surplus of residence beds so we don't believe this reasoning to be a true reflection of what the real motivation behind the protests are. With regards to campus catering, we are currently remodeling our entire food offering service across campuses and students are currently being catered for with food trucks."

For now, the institution remained open and operational.