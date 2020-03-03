Preparations to repatriate S. Africans from China at advanced stage - SANDF
More than 150 South Africans had indicated that they wanted to leave Wuhan, China, while some opted to stay.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Tuesday preparations to repatriate South Africans from the epicentre of the coronavirus was at an advanced stage.
More than 150 South Africans have indicated that they want to leave Wuhan, China, while some opted to stay.
The death toll passed the 3,000-mark since the global outbreak in December.
SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said several departments were involved in the repatriation process, which would take place in about two weeks.
“Once all the logistics have been confirmed by the planners, the operation of the repatriation process will commence. The repatriation planning process is currently at an advanced stage and it takes into consideration everything related to the logistics operation,” he said.
