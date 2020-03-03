Parolee appears in Tulbagh court for rape, murder of Reagan Gertse (7)
Reagan Gertse's body was found on Sunday hours after he was reported missing.
CAPE TOWN - A parolee has appeared in the Tulbagh magistrates court in connection with the rape and murder of a 7-year-old boy in the Cape Winelands community.
Jakobus Petoors made a brief appearance on Tuesday morning on charges of abduction, rape and murder.
Chaos erupted inside the courtroom today as relatives and angry community members tried to grab the accused while he was in the dock.
He had to be removed and taken to the holding cells because the situation inside the court was too volatile.
The matter against Petoors then continued in absentia and was postponed to 2 June for further investigation.
The State was also still awaiting the results of DNA tests.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the accused was out on parole but had not yet confirmed what he was convicted of.
Petoors was released on parole in November.
