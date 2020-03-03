Parly committee wants resolution to CT's stranded foreign nationals
On Monday, several refugees set up camp outside the Cape Town Central Police Station.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's portfolio committee on Home Affairs has called for the immediate resolution of the situation involving refugees, who've been sleeping rough in the Cape Town CBD for several months.
The group has been forcibly removed on a number of occasions.
The sheriff of the court, legal advisers, the City of Cape Town and Home Affairs met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the way forward.
Home Affairs portfolio committee chairperson Bongani Bongo has called on the refugees to consider returning to the communities from which they came, especially to allow the children to go back to school.
"We are calling on the refugees at this point to adhere to the laws and they must cooperate with the law enforcement agencies with the processes that the department has set to verify those that are asylum seekers and refugees."
