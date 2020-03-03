NICD ramps up coronavirus training for SA healthcare professionals

The NICD releases updates daily and said that up to now, there were 118 suspected cases but all of them had tested negative.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that South Africa still has no confirmed coronavirus case but the number of people tested has gone up to 164.

The institute said that it was working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to expand planning and preparation on the continent.

Senegal recorded its first case, adding to Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria.

NICD's Professor Cheryl Cohen said that monitoring, engagement and training of healthcare professionals across South Africa was being intensified to scale up detection and response.

"AS of 3 March, we have tested 164 individuals for Sars CoV-2, of which 118 met the case definition for persons under investigation and all tests have come back negative. The NICD confirms that South Africa has not had a confirmed Covid-19 case to date."

