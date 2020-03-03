Mashaba must be cautious not to make his movement a DA splinter - analyst

The former Joburg mayor announced on Monday that the former DA members Funzela Ngobeni and Paul Boughey had resigned to join him in establishing a new political movement.

JOHANNESBURG - As former Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders join Herman Mashaba’s political movement, the businessman is being warned to guard the organisation against being a splinter of the main opposition party.

Mashaba announced on Monday that the former DA Joburg chairperson and caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni and former party CEO Paul Boughey had resigned to join him in establishing a new political movement.

The former Joburg mayor previously indicated a new party would be formed in a few months’ time, which would contest next year’s local government elections.

Ngobeni made it clear he didn’t have confidence in the DA anymore, saying the party was no longer a viable option for an alternative to the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Political analyst Dawie Scholtz said the new additions to Mashaba’s movement proved his organisation had potential.

"I think it’s a very interesting and very important development. Paul Boughey is a very senior and very serious former DA strategist and CEO of the party. That to me, signals to me that Herman Mashaba is serious in actually spending money into hiring senior staff.

"Funzela Ngobeni is obviously a former political activist who can help with organisational work on the ground as a political leader," he said.

But Scholtz said Mashaba should be cautious not to make his party a splinter from the DA.

He said Mashaba’s test would be to pull people with political experience from the ANC, the Economic Freedom Fighters or other parties other than the DA.