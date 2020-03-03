Mabuza: Soweto can’t boycott Eskom forever, they must pay up

Deputy President David Mabuza was responding to questions from members of the National Council of Provinces on a number of issues from land grabs to Eskom and energy supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said Soweto residents could not boycott Eskom forever and must pay for their electricity.

Mabuza was responding to questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on a number of issues from land grabs to Eskom and energy supply.

His call on Soweto residents came after Eskom's decision to cut off residents who refused to pay.

"Our people must pay. I’ve seen our people in Soweto marching about the bills. As much as they’ve got concerns about the bills that have been issued by Eskom, let them discuss that but our people must know that the electricity that we are using, Eskom is using money to generate that electricity."

