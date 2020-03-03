Mabuza: Eskom's generation problems constraining SA's development

Deputy President Davi Mabuza's comments about Eskom failing the economy come shortly after Stats SA released figures effectively placing the country in a technical recession.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that Eskom's generation problems were constraining the country's development.

Mabuza was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on struggling SOEs and new developments at the power utility.

He was asked about the government's plans to save state-owned companies, particularly Eskom, South African Airways and Denel.

This was South Africa's third recession since 1994 and was partly blamed on the lack of economic growth.

Mabuza said that Eskom was facing a mammoth task to fix its problems.

"We're falling flat on the capacity to generate more and more energy and that is constraining the country from development."

Mabuza also touched on independent power producers and their contribution to the country's energy supply.

"One of the key interventions in the energy mix is the accelerated implementation of the renewable energy independent power producers user procurement programme. Honourable members will be aware that this programme is already in the process of implementation."