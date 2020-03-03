Investigators still probing cause of fatal EC bus crash

Twenty-five people died and 64 were injured in the crash near Centane on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Investigators are still trying to determine what led to a fatal bus crash in the Eastern Cape.

The vehicle, which was mainly transporting pensioners and young children, was allegedly overloaded when it veered off-road and plunged into a deep gorge.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health’s Sizwe Kupelo said: “We have one patient being treated in ICU at Frere Hospital while the others are being treated at the orthopaedic ward. The number of people who got injured in that accident is 64, which suggests the bus carried passengers that were just over 90.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa's also conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.

His spokesperson, Kusela Diko, said: “The president wished those who are in hospital and injured a speedy recovery. He has also said that it was imperative that we establish the factors that led to this tragedy. The president has said this incident has left our country deeply saddened and it forces us to focus, yet again, on the need for transport providers and other road users to exercise care and consideration.”