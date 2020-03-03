Investigators still probing cause of fatal EC bus crash
Twenty-five people died and 64 were injured in the crash near Centane on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Investigators are still trying to determine what led to a fatal bus crash in the Eastern Cape.
Twenty-five people died and 64 were injured in the crash near Centane on Monday.
The vehicle, which was mainly transporting pensioners and young children, was allegedly overloaded when it veered off-road and plunged into a deep gorge.
The Eastern Cape Department of Health’s Sizwe Kupelo said: “We have one patient being treated in ICU at Frere Hospital while the others are being treated at the orthopaedic ward. The number of people who got injured in that accident is 64, which suggests the bus carried passengers that were just over 90.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa's also conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.
His spokesperson, Kusela Diko, said: “The president wished those who are in hospital and injured a speedy recovery. He has also said that it was imperative that we establish the factors that led to this tragedy. The president has said this incident has left our country deeply saddened and it forces us to focus, yet again, on the need for transport providers and other road users to exercise care and consideration.”
More in Local
-
Protesters disrupt some classes at CPUT's Bellville campus
-
Declines in transport, agri sectors contributed to economic slowdown - Stats SA
-
Solidarity ready to challenge Nedlac plan to have PIC save Eskom
-
WATCH LIVE: Deputy President David Mabuza's answers questions in Parliament
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses Sanef
-
WC Social Development Dept ready to help stranded foreign nationals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.