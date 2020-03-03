Hout Bay community rallies together to raise funds for Sibusiso Dakuse's funeral
The 12-year-old boy was found murdered after going missing last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Hout Bay Community is rallying to help raise funds for Sibusiso Dakuse's funeral.
The 12-year-old boy was found murdered after going missing last week.
Marvin Minnaar, a basketball coach in the area, has been arrested in connection with Dakuse's murder.
A Hout Bay resident has launched a Backabuddy campaign with the aim of raising at least R10,000 to help the grieving family.
The crowdfunding initiative has already reached close to R30,000.
The fund is being managed by the Hout Bay community policing forum.
The CPF's Anthony Chemaly: "The community is really emotional. If you remember, a number of years ago we had the twins murdered and I haven't seen this much anger sinc then. The death of a child in any community is just horrific."
He said that the Backabuddy campaign would go a long way in supporting Sibusiso Dakuse's family.
"People feel frustrated and want to do something to help so this is giving them a platform to reach out in some way."
Those who are able to help can do so via the Backabuddy website.
