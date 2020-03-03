Gauteng EMS on high alert for possible flooding amid heavy rains

There were heavy showers over the past few days and the SA Weather Service said there was a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency Management Services (EMS) in Gauteng are on Tuesday monitoring high-risk areas for possible flooding.

Residents were being urged to be vigilant in instances of flash floods.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “So far, we haven’t received any incidents reported about flash floods or houses that have been flooded, but we will continue to monitor the situation.”