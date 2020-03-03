Gauteng EMS on high alert for possible flooding amid heavy rains
There were heavy showers over the past few days and the SA Weather Service said there was a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency Management Services (EMS) in Gauteng are on Tuesday monitoring high-risk areas for possible flooding.
There were heavy showers over the past few days and the South African Weather Service said there was a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.
Residents were being urged to be vigilant in instances of flash floods.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “So far, we haven’t received any incidents reported about flash floods or houses that have been flooded, but we will continue to monitor the situation.”
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 3.3.2020 pic.twitter.com/p1aGvWpOo7— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 3, 2020
More in Local
-
Tshwane residents lament lack of service delivery & ‘selfish politicians'
-
CT refugees take cover at a local police station
-
WHO: Countries not yet affected by coronavirus outbreak must be prepared
-
ANC Western Cape to have new leadership by end of April
-
Struggling SOEs, IPPs to feature in Mabuza’s Q&A session in Parly
-
Mashaba must be cautious not to make his movement a DA splinter - analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.