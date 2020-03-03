Ex-DA CEO Paul Boughey looking forward to working with Mashaba
JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) CEO Paul Boughey on Tuesday said he looked forward to his new journey with Herman Mashaba’s political movement.
Boughey was speaking during an interview on Radio 702.
Mashaba announced on Monday that Boughey and the DA’s former Joburg chairperson and caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni had resigned from the party to join him in establishing a new political movement.
The former Joburg mayor promised the formation of a new political party to contest next year’s local government elections.
Boughey said this was exciting as it expanded opposition projects in the country.
“Three and a half years was not sufficient time to achieve the full objectives that he had sent out for his team. He has made very significant strides in improving the lives of residents of Johannesburg with a very particular focus on the poor and the unemployed where the ANC had previously left informal settlements, in many instances, completely unserviced,” he said.
Listen to Paul Boughey’s interview on Radio 702 below:
