Driver in deadly EC bus crash was warned against speeding, survivors say
Twenty-five people were killed, including the driver, when the 65-seater passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale on Monday
JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Transport Department said survivors of a deadly bus crash told authorities that they warned the driver against speeding.
Twenty-five people were killed, including the driver, when the 65-seater passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge in Willowvale on Monday.
The department said the bus, with mostly pensioners on board, was allegedly overloaded.
The crash sent shockwaves across the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing it as a tragedy.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the loss of so many lives in a single accident was devastating.
Eastern Cape Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said passengers complained about the speed at which the driver was going.
“They said they had warned the driver from driving at very high speed and driving recklessly, but he did not heed any of their calls,” he said.
A number of injured passengers were airlifted to nearby hospitals.
