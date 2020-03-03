'Disgusted' King Zwelithini lashes out at comprehensive sex ed in schools

The king said the curriculum was ill-informed and it was being imposed on children and their parents without their consent.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has lashed out against the Department of Education’s comprehensive sexuality education curriculum.

Zwelithini said he would soon approach President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to scrap the policy and replace it with what he called a family comprehensive education.

Zwelithini said the department’s comprehensive sexuality education curriculum discussed oral sex and masturbation.

He said this was irresponsible as it would make it difficult for parents to assist their children with homework.

"I get teary when I think about this. I see images, which depict sexual activities, it’s disgusting. This is against our culture."

Zwelithini said he wanted Ramaphosa to ensure that the curriculum was cancelled because it was insensitive to the customs and religions of parents.

The Department of Education insisted that comprehensive sexuality education aimed to protect pupils from sexual diseases so they could lead safe and healthy lives.