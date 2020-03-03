Declines in transport, agri sectors contributed to economic slowdown - Stats SA

It said the country's economy slipped into a technical recession in the fourth quarter of last year, recording a 1.4% contraction.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA has attributed the country's slow economic growth to declines in crucial sectors in the economy, including transport and agriculture.

Annual GDP for 2019 managed to grow by only 0.2%

The year-on-year GDP outcome was lower than the expected at 0.3% as recently forecast by National Treasury.

The South African Reserve Bank had also presented a revised prediction of 0.5% growth for 2019.

But Stats SA's Michael Manamela painted a rather grim picture for the economy's overall performance.

“Overall, the performance of the economy for the year was 0.2%, this coming from a growth of 0.8% in 2018.”

Finance, real estate and business services were the biggest drivers of the economy, contributing half a percentage point to growth.

These results are a setback for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government, which has presented an economic growth plan.