Ramaphosa accused of throwing public service workers under the bus
Although government stressed that the cuts in the public service were among many other measures to curb public spending, unions representing civil society workers felt targeted.
JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC)'s national working committee meeting with alliance leaders on Monday did not discuss the contentious public wage bill, Eyewitness News understands that President Cyril Ramaphosa faced the fury of unions at another meeting.
Union federation leaders took the president to task over National Treasury’s proposed cuts to the public service wage bill at the presidential working committee on the jobs summit, which gathered at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Monday.
Sources said proceedings at the Nedlac meeting - where labour, government, business, and community leaders gathered - became a battleground for labour as the constituency accused Ramaphosa of throwing public service workers under the bus.
Although government stressed that the cuts in the public service were among many other measures to curb public spending, unions representing civil society workers felt targeted.
They also complained that they were blindsided by government after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the cuts that amount to R160 billion in three years, months before wage negotiations.
Ramaphosa is said to have turned another cheek with insiders explaining he didn’t resort to any justifications over the clumsy handling of the wage bill saga.
Meanwhile, the ANC’s national working committee discussed the state of South African Airways to no avail with sources saying even the governing party and its alliance partners appeared helpless about how the ailing airline could be rescued.
More in Politics
-
ANC Western Cape to have new leadership by end of April
-
Struggling SOEs, IPPs to feature in Mabuza’s Q&A session in Parly
-
Mashaba must be cautious not to make his movement a DA splinter - analyst
-
Ngobeni: I ditched DA because I bought into Herman Mashaba's vision for SA
-
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to oppose Malema court summons?
-
Cosatu says it won’t be raising issue of wage bill at ANC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.