CT refugees take cover at a local police station

On Monday, there were more chaotic scenes after the group was ordered to leave a park in the CBD.

CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals who had been living on the streets of the Cape Town city centre for months have moved on to a police station.

#CTrefugees Foreign nationals are a few metres away from where they were moved, they say they have nowhere to go. KP pic.twitter.com/jsoLrTmUqJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020

The Sheriff of the Court eventually gave them two options: to either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested. They apparently had nowhere to go and they don’t know what to do next.

On Sunday night, hundreds of foreigners slept in a park and on Monday night, they called a pavement outside the Cape Town central police station home.

As the foreign nationals moved in the CBD, they are followed by law enforcement officers. Some of them confronted the officers and were promptly arrested.

The foreign nationals remained in limbo and unsure of where they would end up.

The City of Cape Town said it could only do so much for them, saying it had to enforce by-laws.