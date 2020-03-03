Cosatu: Workers can only benefit from a fuel price cap
Trade union federation Cosatu has cautiously welcomed the reduction of fuel prices coming on Wednesday but said that it was not enough to relieve workers of the high cost of travel and food.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has cautiously welcomed the reduction of fuel prices coming on Wednesday but said that it was not enough to relieve workers of the high cost of travel and food.
The Department of Energy said that all grades of petrol would drop by 19 cents per litre, all grades of diesel by 54 cents a litre, while illuminating paraffin would go down by 68 cents per litre with liquid petroleum gas by 32 cents per kg.
Cosatu, however, said that in the absence of a regulatory framework that would ensure that transport operators and manufacturers adjust their prices downwards, workers would not feel the effects of the drop.
National spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that lower-income earners and poor households could not be left to the ups and downs of the market and they could only benefit from a fuel price cap.
"Transport operators and retailers adjust their numbers - there is no regulatory framework in place to ensure that when numbers go down they follow suit. As workers, we spend 20% of our income travelling to and from work, this is why we are saying a steady drop is what we will support."
More in Business
-
Prasa extends loan to Autopax to pay staff salaries
-
SA entering technical recession again not a surprise, says Ramaphosa
-
Eskom doing all it can to get municipalities to pay up - De Ruyter
-
Mabuza: Eskom's generation problems constraining SA's development
-
Cosatu: Govt can find other ways than cutting wage bill to save money
-
Declines in transport, agri sectors contributed to economic slowdown - Stats SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.