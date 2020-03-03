Cosatu welcomes fuel price drop, calls for govt to consider capping fuel levy

From midnight, motorists will pay 19 cents a litre less for petrol while diesel will decrease by 54 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said on Tuesday the fuel price drop had come at a much-needed time.

Illuminating paraffin will cost 68 cents less per litre.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said they wanted the government to consider capping the fuel levy.

“We are happy with the fuel price drop, but who knows how long it’s going to last. We need to discuss the issue of the fuel price cap so that we can know at some point the limits set and people can be able to budget knowing what they are dealing with,” he said.