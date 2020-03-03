View all in Latest
Convicted child rapist due in court for bail application

The man, who cannot be named, is currently serving a five-year suspended sentence for the rape of a minor.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Tuesday is expected to hear the bail application of a convicted child rapist.

He is appearing in a case relating to the possession of child pornography after being arrested with four others last month. The man, who cannot be named, is currently serving a five-year suspended sentence for the rape of a minor.

Non-profit child protection organisation, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), called on the courts to refuse the suspect bail.

WMACA spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi said: “In light of what the president has said regarding sending a message around sexual offences that they will not be tolerated and issues like bail and parole should be at the forefront to combat the scourge of gender-based violence and violence against children, this is particularly important.”

