City of Tshwane says technicians working to restore water to affected areas
Hotels, retirement villages, and schools were affected by the seven-day long water outage.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Tuesday said technicians were on track with efforts to restore water to half a million residents by the end of this week.
The problem affected people in the CBD, Arcadia, Sunnyside, and Salvokop.
More than 100 tankers were stationed at several points to provide water.
The city’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “We appeal and urge people not to open fire hydrants. People would park cars in order to load their buckets at prohibited zones thus interfering with the queues, these are some of the challenges that are concerning us.”
