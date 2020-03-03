City of Tshwane says technicians working to restore water to affected areas

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

City of Tshwane says technicians working to restore water to affected areas

Hotels, retirement villages, and schools were affected by the seven-day long water outage.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Tuesday said technicians were on track with efforts to restore water to half a million residents by the end of this week.

Hotels, retirement villages, and schools were affected by the seven-day long water outage.

The problem affected people in the CBD, Arcadia, Sunnyside, and Salvokop.

More than 100 tankers were stationed at several points to provide water.

The city’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “We appeal and urge people not to open fire hydrants. People would park cars in order to load their buckets at prohibited zones thus interfering with the queues, these are some of the challenges that are concerning us.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA