Child rights group: Tougher sentences for child rapists must become a reality

This, as convicted child rapist Jean van Loggerenberg, is applying for bail in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Women and Men Against Child Abuse said tougher sentences against child rapists must become a reality.

This, as convicted child rapist Jean van Loggerenberg, was applying for bail in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.

He was convicted in 2015 and given a five-year suspended sentence for the rape of minors.

Now he's been arrested, along with five others, in connection with child pornography.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Ngaa Murombedzi said he must stay behind bars: “Issue like bail and parole should be at the forefront to combat this scourge of gender-based violence and violence against children. This is particularly important. This is somebody who got a five-year suspended sentence on a crime that carries a minimum life sentence and we’re questioning why.”

