Child rights group: Tougher sentences for child rapists must become a reality
This, as convicted child rapist Jean van Loggerenberg, is applying for bail in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.
CAPE TOWN - Women and Men Against Child Abuse said tougher sentences against child rapists must become a reality.
This, as convicted child rapist Jean van Loggerenberg, was applying for bail in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.
He was convicted in 2015 and given a five-year suspended sentence for the rape of minors.
Now he's been arrested, along with five others, in connection with child pornography.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Ngaa Murombedzi said he must stay behind bars: “Issue like bail and parole should be at the forefront to combat this scourge of gender-based violence and violence against children. This is particularly important. This is somebody who got a five-year suspended sentence on a crime that carries a minimum life sentence and we’re questioning why.”
More in Local
-
'Disgusted' King Zwelithini lashes out at comprehensive sex ed in schools
-
Civil servants not responsible for cleaning up Eskom, says Solidarity
-
Rand falls as economy slips into recession
-
NICD ramps up coronavirus training for SA healthcare professionals
-
Parly committee wants resolution to CT's stranded foreign nationals
-
Hout Bay community rallies together to raise funds for Sibusiso Dakuse's funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.