African electoral authorities discuss social media regulation during elections

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

African electoral authorities discuss social media regulation during elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is leading a conference on the issue in Cape Town.

The IEC and United Nations Development Programme is hosting a three-day conference on Safeguarding Electoral Integrity in the Digital Age - Strategies for Combating Digital Disinformation. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
The IEC and United Nations Development Programme is hosting a three-day conference on Safeguarding Electoral Integrity in the Digital Age - Strategies for Combating Digital Disinformation. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Electoral authorities from across Africa are putting their heads together to try and combat the harm that social media can cause elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is leading a conference on the issue in Cape Town.

Delegates are discussing how social media can impact electoral integrity.

Thirty-three electoral bodies, as well as international experts, are gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the three-day conference.

Kenyan writer and political analyst, Nanjala Nyabola, opened the conference with a talk on social media, its history and socio-political impact.

“We saw this explicitly during the elections in 2017 when analysis of hashtags and trends that were being talked about by influencers.”

The United Nations’ Andre-Michel Essoungou gave insight into current and future trends.

“Social media did not create fake news. There were people who were creating fake news long ago.”

Delegates have questioned if parameters were introduced to regulate social media, how would this be done.

Timeline

More in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA