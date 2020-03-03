2 dead, multiple injured in M1 highway taxi rollover

It’s understood the taxi was traveling from the Joburg CBD to Kelvin when it overturned near the Athol Oaklands off-ramp.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed on Tuesday morning that two people were killed and multiple injured in a taxi crash on the M1 highway.

Traffic was heavily affected with three lanes closed; they have since been reopened and the road cleared.

In Houghton Estate there's a 40 minute delay on the M1 Northbound, towards Glenhove - it is due to an accident involving a taxi

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “A case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving will be opened for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, six children are among more than a dozen people injured in Tuesday morning's multi-vehicle crash in Roodepoort, west of Joburg.

Emergency personnel say a minibus transporting pupils collided with more than five other vehicles.

Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to free several other people on the scene.

ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said a total of 16 people had been injured and transported to various hospitals.

“A minibus transporting school children was among the vehicles in the collision. Upon further assessment, paramedics found two adults still entrapped in the minibus. They had to be extricated by the fire department using the jaws of life. Both of them sustained minor to moderate injuries.”