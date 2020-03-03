View all in Latest
2 dead, multiple injured in M1 highway taxi rollover

It’s understood the taxi was traveling from the Joburg CBD to Kelvin when it overturned near the Athol Oaklands off-ramp.

Two people were killed and multiple injured on 3 March 2020 in a taxi crash on the M1 highway in Johannesburg. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
Two people were killed and multiple injured on 3 March 2020 in a taxi crash on the M1 highway in Johannesburg. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) confirmed on Tuesday morning that two people were killed and multiple injured in a taxi crash on the M1 highway.

It’s understood the taxi was traveling from the Joburg CBD to Kelvin when it overturned near the Athol Oaklands off-ramp.

Traffic was heavily affected with three lanes closed; they have since been reopened and the road cleared.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “A case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving will be opened for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, six children are among more than a dozen people injured in Tuesday morning's multi-vehicle crash in Roodepoort, west of Joburg.

Emergency personnel say a minibus transporting pupils collided with more than five other vehicles.

Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to free several other people on the scene.

ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said a total of 16 people had been injured and transported to various hospitals.

“A minibus transporting school children was among the vehicles in the collision. Upon further assessment, paramedics found two adults still entrapped in the minibus. They had to be extricated by the fire department using the jaws of life. Both of them sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

