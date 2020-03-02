WC dept urges communities to work with them in fight against child murders
Violence against women and children remains in the spotlight following the recent deaths of two young boys in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Social Development has called on communities to assist in the fight against child killings.
Sibusiso Dakuse (12) from Hout Bay was found dead over the weekend, while 7-year-old Reagan Gertse's body was recovered from a river in Tulbagh.
The recent murders came mere days after 7-year-old Emaan Solomons was gunned down in Ocean View.
Eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Elsies River was also laid to rest on Saturday after she was found murdered in Worcester.
On Friday, authorities found the body of Dakuse between reeds at Kronendal Farm.
He had been reported missing earlier last week.
In yet another case, Gertse's body was recovered on the banks of a Tulbagh river.
MEC Sharna Fernandez: "There is not a day that goes by that we don't hear of a young child being killed, maimed, injured by someone, generally known to the family."
Fernandez said that South Africa could no longer be the nation that was at war with its own children.
"We cannot do condolences and funerals any longer. We need to ask our communities to work with us as government."
