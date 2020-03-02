UPDATE: At least 21 people killed in bus crash in the Eastern Cape

It's understood the bus overturned while on a gravel road near the Tafalofefe Hospital on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The death toll following a bus crash in the Eastern Cape has risen to 21.

The crash occurred on a gravel road near the Tafalofefe Hospital at around 8am on Monday morning.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

The Eastern Cape Health Department's Sizwe Kupelo said that the first patient to have been airlifted to East London was a critically injured 3-year-old child who was ejected from the bus.