Suspect appears in court in connection with pregnant woman's murder

CAPE TOWN - A suspect has appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrates court in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel.

The case against Clarence Petersen has been postponed to next month for further investigation.

He's accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Petula Williams in Terblanche Street last Wednesday night.

The woman died in hospital.

The shooting was believed to be part of a turf war between two rival gangs that's been ongoing since December.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie: "This has led to retaliation shootings which have been ongoing since Friday and again this morning. This sort of behaviour is completely unwarranted and uncalled for and even more concerning is that community members have chosen to stand side-by-side with gangsters."