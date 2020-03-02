Suspect appears in court in connection with pregnant woman's murder
Clarence Petersen is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Petula Williams in Terblanche Street, Bonteheuwel last Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A suspect has appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrates court in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel.
The case against Clarence Petersen has been postponed to next month for further investigation.
He's accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Petula Williams in Terblanche Street last Wednesday night.
The woman died in hospital.
The shooting was believed to be part of a turf war between two rival gangs that's been ongoing since December.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie: "This has led to retaliation shootings which have been ongoing since Friday and again this morning. This sort of behaviour is completely unwarranted and uncalled for and even more concerning is that community members have chosen to stand side-by-side with gangsters."
More in Local
-
Family of slain MUT student Zolile Khumalo say they want justice for her
-
Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by EC bus crash that claimed 25 lives
-
PIC fires head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo over Ayo deal
-
No load shedding on Monday evening but possibility remains high - Eskom
-
Late music icon Johnny Clegg to receive tribute concert in April
-
Stranded foreign nationals in Cape Town opt for arrest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.