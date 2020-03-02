Stranded foreign nationals in Cape Town opt for arrest
The Sheriff of the Court gave them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested.
CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals who were living on the streets of Cape Town for at least four months have willingly walked to the city's Central Police Station to be arrested.
The Sheriff of the Court gave them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested.
He also read out the court order granted to the City of Cape Town allowing the municipality to enforce by-laws which would see them removed from the streets.
#CTrefugees Foreign nationals are a few metres away from where they were moved, they say they have nowhere to go. KP pic.twitter.com/jsoLrTmUqJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020
The foreign nationals walked from the McKenzie Street park, which was where they slept on Sunday night.
Close to 200 people were waiting on the pavement a few metres away from the police station, with their children and belongings.
Opposite them were law enforcement officers, in a line, monitoring them.
One man from the DRC said that most of the people no longer had the accommodation they had four months back and because they had nowhere to go, they might as well be arrested.
"We decided to go to the police station because the people don't have a place to go, they don't have accommodation, they don't have jobs or they don't have money to pay rent."
More in Local
-
Family of slain MUT student Zolile Khumalo say they want justice for her
-
Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by EC bus crash that claimed 25 lives
-
PIC fires head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo over Ayo deal
-
No load shedding on Monday evening but possibility remains high - Eskom
-
Late music icon Johnny Clegg to receive tribute concert in April
-
Suspect appears in court in connection with pregnant woman's murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.