Stranded foreign nationals in Cape Town opt for arrest

The Sheriff of the Court gave them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested.

Foreign nationals plead not to be moved by the City of Cape Town officials on 2 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Foreign nationals who were living on the streets of Cape Town for at least four months have willingly walked to the city's Central Police Station to be arrested.

The Sheriff of the Court gave them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested.

He also read out the court order granted to the City of Cape Town allowing the municipality to enforce by-laws which would see them removed from the streets.

The foreign nationals walked from the McKenzie Street park, which was where they slept on Sunday night.

Close to 200 people were waiting on the pavement a few metres away from the police station, with their children and belongings.

Opposite them were law enforcement officers, in a line, monitoring them.

One man from the DRC said that most of the people no longer had the accommodation they had four months back and because they had nowhere to go, they might as well be arrested.

"We decided to go to the police station because the people don't have a place to go, they don't have accommodation, they don't have jobs or they don't have money to pay rent."

