Sentencing proceedings against toddler Jermiah Ruiters's killer to get under way

Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin against Ameerudien Peters and Abigail Ruiters.

FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to slain 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters in Kensington on 24 June 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Kensington couple convicted for a toddler's murder is due back in the dock on Monday.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin against Ameerudien Peters and Abigail Ruiters.

Peters has been convicted of beating to death Ruiters' son, 18-month-old Jeremiah, in Kensington in June 2017.

Sentencing proceedings were meant to get under way earlier this month but the matter was postponed to Monday because two pre-sentencing reports had not been completed.

In December, Abigail was found guilty of child neglect, while Peters was convicted of rape and murder.

Abigail had her bail revoked in December after she was convicted.

During the trial, the mother insisted she was only aware of some of her child's injuries and stated she believed his genital wounds were as a result of a nappy rash.

The toddler also suffered mouth injuries and had broken bones in his legs, hands, rib cage and head.

Timeline

