Sentencing proceedings against toddler Jermiah Ruiters's killer to get under way
Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin against Ameerudien Peters and Abigail Ruiters.
CAPE TOWN - A Kensington couple convicted for a toddler's murder is due back in the dock on Monday.
Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin against Ameerudien Peters and Abigail Ruiters.
Peters has been convicted of beating to death Ruiters' son, 18-month-old Jeremiah, in Kensington in June 2017.
Sentencing proceedings were meant to get under way earlier this month but the matter was postponed to Monday because two pre-sentencing reports had not been completed.
In December, Abigail was found guilty of child neglect, while Peters was convicted of rape and murder.
Abigail had her bail revoked in December after she was convicted.
During the trial, the mother insisted she was only aware of some of her child's injuries and stated she believed his genital wounds were as a result of a nappy rash.
The toddler also suffered mouth injuries and had broken bones in his legs, hands, rib cage and head.
More in Local
-
At least 15 people killed in bus crash in the Eastern Cape
-
Police investigate after scholar bus shot at multiple times in Benoni
-
Judgment expected today in MUT student Thabani Mzolo’s murder trial
-
Rand firmer as Fed cut bets slow virus-linked selloff
-
Eskom says load shedding risk high after some units tripped unexpectedly
-
DA loses 2 senior members to Mashaba’s new political movement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.