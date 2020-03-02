Report on Eskom rescue plan to be finalised by end of March - Presidency

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said the report on the Eskom rescue plan by social partners was expected to be finalised by the end of March.

A report, initiated by trade unions, was discussed.

Despite the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) putting the brakes on the Eskom plan until consultations were concluded with members, the Presidency is confident that it will be able to report back to the nation on its feasibility in the next four weeks.

The Eskom proposal by labour includes the use of R250 billion of pension and savings managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to slash Eskom’s debt.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni gave the plan the thumbs up last week, saying it was not a bad idea, adding that if the country was going the pension route, the plan should be the retirement funds of all workers and not just public servants.

In the statement issued after the Nedlac meeting, the Presidency said that the Eskom social compact demonstrated an unprecedented commitment by the parties to secure the country’s energy needs.

The presidential working committee also discussed the various other issues, including a report on South Africa’s state of preparedness to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing confidence in the measures that had been put in place.