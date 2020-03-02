Report on Eskom rescue plan to be finalised by end of March - Presidency
This follows a meeting between government, labour and business at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)’s monthly meeting on the jobs summit agreement.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said the report on the Eskom rescue plan by social partners was expected to be finalised by the end of March.
This follows a meeting between government, labour and business at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)’s monthly meeting on the jobs summit agreement.
A report, initiated by trade unions, was discussed.
Despite the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) putting the brakes on the Eskom plan until consultations were concluded with members, the Presidency is confident that it will be able to report back to the nation on its feasibility in the next four weeks.
The Eskom proposal by labour includes the use of R250 billion of pension and savings managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to slash Eskom’s debt.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni gave the plan the thumbs up last week, saying it was not a bad idea, adding that if the country was going the pension route, the plan should be the retirement funds of all workers and not just public servants.
In the statement issued after the Nedlac meeting, the Presidency said that the Eskom social compact demonstrated an unprecedented commitment by the parties to secure the country’s energy needs.
The presidential working committee also discussed the various other issues, including a report on South Africa’s state of preparedness to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing confidence in the measures that had been put in place.
More in Business
-
SA not exploring full benefits of natural gas, say experts
-
Rand firmer as Fed cut bets slow virus-linked selloff
-
Eskom says load shedding risk high after some units tripped unexpectedly
-
S. Africans living abroad to benefit from new tax law amendments
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Spending on Eskom, SAA & others will help SA spend less
-
Ramaphosa to face Cosatu today over plans to slash public wage bill
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.