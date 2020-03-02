Ramaphosa to face Cosatu today over plans to slash public wage bill
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week proposed that the public sector wage bill be slashed by R160 billion over the next three years.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) for the first time on Monday since the Budget speech, which the trade union federation described as a declaration of war on workers.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week proposed that the public sector wage bill be slashed by R160 billion over the next three years. This would mean that the government nullifies its three-year wage agreement with labour for public sector employees, but Cosatu is prepared to fight in court.
Ramaphosa was expected to meet with business and labour under the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). The meeting takes place every month but Monday’s sitting was expected to be a little tense.
Cosatu is expected to ask the president to account to Nedlac on government’s proposal to step out of the three-year agreement.
“We view it as an act of extremely bad faith to the engagement with labour on the wage bill… to simply say you’re withdrawing on the agreement that is going to take effect in a month’s time,” said Cosatu’s parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks.
If the trade union federation is not satisfied with the president’s answers, the leadership would have another opportunity to raise its concerns at the ANC’s national working committee meeting, which would also take place on Monday.
The ANC’s stance on state-owned entities like South African Airways was likely to take centre stage as the governing party’s leaders have spoken with different voices on the airline’s fate.
More in Business
-
Bright weekend ahead as Eskom says no load shedding expected
-
Petrol, diesel and paraffin all set to drop in March
-
Malema to Eskom CEO De Ruyter: The utility must work for the people
-
Competition court: Global banks can be fined in SA over alleged rate rigging
-
Petrol price drop on the cards for March
-
Eskom, Prasa to meet after power cut to WC Metrorail system
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.