Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by EC bus crash that claimed at least 25 lives
The vehicle crashed into a steep embankment earlier on Monday while travelling from Chebe to Butterworth.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness and concern after a bus crash that claimed at least 25 lives in the Eastern Cape.
The bus was allegedly overloaded, with most of the commuters being the elderly.
It's understood the driver lost control of the vehicle.
In a statement released on Monday evening, President Ramaphosa said this was is a sad day for the country.
He has directed the Eastern Cape government and the Transport Minister to reach out to the families of those who were killed in the crash.
The president said that the incident served as a wake-up call and forced motorists to exercise caution and consideration on our roads.
